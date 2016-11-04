Lokayukta SPP quits

Venkatesh P. Dalwai, a Special Public Prosecutor with the Karnataka Lokayukta, submitted his resignation on Thursday complaining about the non-filing of appeal to the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court’s March 2016 verdict. The verdict quashed the case against S.V. Srinivas, Managing Director of ITASCA Software Development Pvt. Ltd., in the KIADB bribery scam.

He submitted his resignation after the High Court on Thursday discharged the former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu in the same case, and had relied on its judgment of March in the case against Mr. Srinivas. Mr. Venkatesh, who had recommended to the Lokayukta to appeal against the court’s March verdict, had stated in the letter that neither the Lokayukta institution nor the State government have taken steps to file an appeal when many a times decisions were taken very quickly to file appeals in cases against “petty officials”.