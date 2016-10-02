Let legislators, MPs too own up responsibility: JD(S)

The JD(S) has suggested that instead of the Chief Minister or the Chief Secretary bearing the brunt of any adverse action following non-compliance of the Supreme Court order, the entire legislature and MPs from the State should also own up responsibility by submitting individual affidavits.
“We suggested at the all-party meeting that all 225 MLAs, 75 MLCs and 28 MPs should submit individual affidavits before the SC stating that they too are responsible for the State government not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and that they asked the government to stick to the legislature resolution of protecting storage in the reservoirs for drinking purposes,” JD(S) MLA Y.S.V. Datta told reporters.
