Bengaluru

Last-minute changes continue

Last-minute changes in the screening of films, which threw a spanner in the schedule, continued to dog the Bengaluru International Film Festival on its second day.

Visitors who went to see the Macedonian film Golden Five on Saturday morning were shocked to see the film By The Time It Gets Dark being screened. The latter, a Thai drama, centred on the 1977 massacre of student demonstrators in Bangkok, had earlier been cancelled on Friday on account of a technical glitch.

However, there was no announcement on the subsequent screening schedule of the Macedonian film.

In another instance, a master class by Israeli filmmaker Dan Woman and his Polish counterpart Jacek Fuksiewicz scheduled at 11.30 a.m. was postponed and Shivaraj Kumar’s 2016 Kannada hit Shivalinga screened instead.

The class was first postponed to 2.30 p.m. and then again to 3.30 p.m.. This, despite the film makers being available at the venue. No reason was given for the sudden rescheduling.

