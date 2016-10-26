Land loser who attempted suicide gets Rs. 25 lakh

A day after 50-year-old Mangala attempted to kill herself by consuming poison in the Bangalore Development Authority office premises, BDA Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri visited her in hospital and handed her a cheque of Rs. 25 lakh. He also promised that she would be paid the rest of the compensation soon.

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George also visited Mangala in hospital.

The BDA had acquired Ms. Mangala’s property near Kanteerava Studio a few years ago for the construction of a grade separator, but she is yet to get compensation for the same.

The compensation amounts to crores of rupees. BDA officials said that they had acquired 6,750 sq ft that belonged to Mangala’s family.

Many others like her are still awaiting compensation.

“Mangala was supposed to get Rs. 3.76 crore in compensation from the BDA. This will be arranged in due course,” said Mr. Khatri.

Hospital sources said that she is still in the ICU, but her condition is stable.

Mangala was saved after BDA land acquisition officer Zahara Khanum saw her consuming poison and rushed her to the hospital.