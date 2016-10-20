Land for film city

The long-pending demand of the Kannada film industry to have a film city in the State received a big push on Wednesday with the State Cabinet approving the proposal for grant of 110 acres at Nimmau near Nanjangud in Mysuru district. The land would be granted on a 30-year lease to the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. Payment of money had been deferred for five years to encourage the growth of the film industry. The academy would implement the project on a public-private-partnership model, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said.
