Lalbagh Flower Show: You can’t take a selfie everywhere

Bengaluru: As the Lalbagh Botanial Garden gets ready for the grand Republic Day flower show from January 20 to 29, safety of visitors is the top priority of officials of the Horticulture Department and Mysore Horticultural Society, which are organising the show.

The landmark event drew a lot of negative press after two tragic incidents. In August 2015, a seven-year-old child died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during the Independence Day flower show. In December 2016, a six-year-old died after a stone sculpture fell on him.

Hence, the authorities identified possible danger spots.

“Visitors will not be allowed to take selfies everywhere. We will fix large boards warning visitors about spots to avoid while taking pictures, especially selfies,” said P.C. Ray, Commissioner, Horticulture Department.

Nearly 100 Home Guards will be deployed at the Bonsai Garden, which has ornamental stoneware. Additionally, 500 police personnel will be keeping a close watch on other parts of the garden.

“We conducted multiple safety audits after the December accident in the 258-acre garden and identified danger spots. We have taken every measure to avoid an untoward accident,” Mr. Ray added.

Engineers, horticulture officers, tree experts and doctors were part of the audit team, which identified 67 dangerous objects that were removed.

M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Horticulture, Parks & Gardens, said, “We have removed some objects, like thorny plants and precariously placed centuries-old rocks in several areas.”

Also, 30 large bee hives have been identified, of which 20 have been removed. The other 10 are 100 feet above the ground.

Safety apart, nothing can take away from the grandeur of the 205th flower show, which is expected to receive footfalls in excess of 5 lakh. In addition to the thematic display of flowers across the garden, the Glass House will be decked up with a floral replica of Gol Gumbaz, the largest dome in India. The monument was built by Adil Shah, the erstwhile king of Bijapur, in Bijapur district. Four lakh roses in four colours would be used.

A bust of Dr. M.H. Marigowda, who spearheaded the horticulture revolution in Karnataka post independence, would also be placed at the Glass House to celebrates his centenary year.

Remembering green visionaries

While 250 more botanical plant species brought from over 40 countries would be added to the existing 2150 tree species, the Lalbagh show would also recollect the contribution of G.H. Krumbiegal and Dr. M.H. Marigowda, who masterminded the green revolution in Karnataka. Alyia Phelps-Gardiner, the great granddaughter of Krumbiegal; and the great grand-son of Senapathi Himmat Bahaddur Anandrao Kashi Rao Gaekwad, who brought Krumbiegel to Baroda in 1892, would meet on January 23 to trace the green history.

The Lalbagh Flower show

* January 20 to 29

* Free entry for school children on January 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28

* Tickets

Weekends: Rs. 50

Holidays: Rs. 60

Children: Rs. 20

Parking

* Shantinagar Bus Stand

* BBMP parking on J.C. Road

* Al-Ameen College ground for two-wheelers

Special Attractions

* Nearly 250 Cymbidium flowers grown in Darjeeling and Sikkim would be seen for the first time. They are originally from Australia and the Netherlands

* Cold climate flowers such as Begonia, Impatiens, Azalea, Fuchsia

* Butterfly replicas using rose, chrysanthemum, orchids, carnation