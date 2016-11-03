Lake protection committee inspects encroached areas in city

Multi-storeyed buildings tower over a depression of land overrun by weeds and the entire site is abuzz with construction activity. It is hard to believe that this area, which falls in the Karle Special Economic Zone close to Manyata Tech Park, is classified under village records as a rajakaluve, but locals say that before the buildings sprung up, a wide storm water drain diverted water into the Nagawara lake nearby.

During an inspection by the Legislative Committee for Lake Protection held in the city on Thursday, officials from Karle group and locals got into a tussle, with the latter claiming that the Karle group had tampered records to encroach upon 27 guntas of the rajakaluve.

A spokesperson from the Karle group told the committee that the SWD had been encroached by another construction by Manpho earlier and its route cut off. Lake committee chairman K.B. Koliwad heard out both parties and asked officials to inspect the records submitted by them, before taking a decision.

"Before the buildings came up around the rajakaluve, water flowed across the land to the next lake. Now with even a bit of rain, the area gets flooded," said resident Sunitha.

The committee also visited encroachments in Rachenahalli Lake, Dasarahalli; where 15 guntas of lake bed was reportedly encroached by the BDA. Mr. Koliwad sought a reply from the BDA on why the land had been encroached. The next stop was Byrasandra Lake near Manyata Tech Park where 36 acres was encroached upon, and V.R. Bengaluru Mall in Mahadevapura.

Ravikumar, general manager, Bagmane Tech Park, said that while they did not accept that any encroachment was made, they were willing to give a different parcel of land adjoining the existing lake to rejuvenate the lake. "This part of land of 1 acre and 9 gunta adjoins the existing lake and can be used to increase the dimensions of the lake," said Mr. Ravikumar.

The last stop was V.R. Bengaluru Mall, which as per residents, was existing Kharab B land which was illegally modified. Kharab B land cannot be converted for any other purpose under the State property laws. However, spokespersons from the mall said that the land was classified as Kharab A land a few decades back, which is land unfit for agriculture and which can be used for other purposes depending on need.