Koramangala residents reclaim their streets

Residents of Koramangala along with popular institutions in the area reclaimed their streets on Sunday and had games such as hopscotch, hula hoops, giant-sized snakes and ladders besides the essential cycling rally as part of Cycle Day which was held in the morning.

The event was organised by the Bangalore Coalition of Open Streets (BCOS) in partnership with the Koramangala 3rd Block Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and The Hindu. Staff from the TLC Montessori Pre-school anchored the events and also lined up along the mapped route in order to make a cycling lane for the rally.

Children also had a chance to try their hand at wall climbing, football and even a Zumba session, which was led by a resident. Cycle day is organised every Sunday across various areas of the city, where residents get to enjoy open streets without traffic for a few hours in the morning for various events.