Bengaluru

Kolar DC submits report to government on Social Welfare Department scam, names 11 officials

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra has submitted a report to the State government about the scam in Social Welfare Department to the tune of Rs. 1.06 crore.

In his report, the Deputy Commissioner has named 11 officials, including Joint Director of the Department, for misuse of funds.

According to Mr. Thrilokchandra, the officials had violated government rules and guidelines in connection with purchase of materials to 76 hostels which comes under purview of the Department. A special team was formed to look in to the corruption charges in the Department in the district, he told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Disciplinary action has been recommended against all the 11 officials in the report, submitted to Manivannan, the Secretary of Social Welfare Department.

The officers have caused huge loss to the government exchequer by showing higher costs for the purchases made, he said. The purchases were also made from two agencies which have been black listed.

B.B. Kaveri, the Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, has also submitted a separate report to the Commissioner of the Department.

