Kids, here’s a chance to make your own dam

For children, here’s a chance to get hands-on experience on learning about science.

Girias Children's Explorium is opening a branch at Mantri Square, Malleswaram on Sunday. The first Explorium was opened in Domlur in 2015.

Children can interact with exhibits at the 18,000 sq ft ‘explorium’.

“We will have over 75 exhibits, and each one will teach children something,” said Naveen Giria, director, Girias.

All the games and interactions are based on the principles of nature and science. "There will be games revolving around dams and their working, a huge area where children can paint on glass, and exhibits explaining how air pressure works," he said.

He said that children can build their own dam and control the flow of water.

“This will help them understand how flow of water is regulated," he said.

Entry will be on an hourly basis.

The rates are yet to be announced.