Kidnap of BDA official: Gang held

A gang of seven, that allegedly kidnapped a First Division Assistant of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on October 27, has been nabbed by the South division police. The kidnap for ransom had allegedly been engineered by a relative of the victim.

The accused, cab drivers, plotted the kidnap after one of their associates provided details about his own relative. While they planned to extort a ransom of Rs. 1 crore, they managed to steal a gold ring, a silver chain and Rs. 51,000, the police said.

The police identified the accused as Girish Ishwaraiah (28), Ravikumar H.R. (23), Panchaksharaiah M.R. (22), Darshan M.S. (23), Govinda K. (27) and Venu V. (24). Girish is related to BDA employee Chikkarayi. The accused managed to get Chikkarayi’s ATM PIN, withdrew Rs. 51,000, and released him with a warning to arrange the remaining amount. They escaped with his cellphone and began calling his house, threatening him with dire consequences. “This helped us track them, as they were awaiting to rob passers-by on Narayana Nagar Double Road on Wednesday,” an official said.

S.D. Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said Girish told his associates that Chikkarayi had recently constructed a house worth over Rs. 1 crore and had several lakhs in the bank.