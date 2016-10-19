Karnataka welcomes Krishna Tribunal’s decision

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil has welcomed the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal’s decision rejecting Telangana State Government’s plea seeking reallocation of Krishna river water between the four riparian States.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the minister said the tribunal’s verdict has “vindicated our stand on the issue.”

The Tribunal’s decision was a major setback to Telangana. The Tiribunal-II headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar said it would take up distribution of water allocation to combined AP to Telangana and residuary AP States and not take a relook into allocation of water among the riparian States afresh.

Informing that Karnataka has made a strong plea against any steps to reallocate the Krishna water afresh, Mr. Patil said “Today’s decision will help us to go ahead with our plans to utilise our share of Krishna water as allocated by the tribunal earlier.”

“Our counsels representing the State before the tribunal had argued that the reallocation of water should be confined to sharing of water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the share allocated to the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh,” the minister said.

“With Tribunal rejecting the petition, we would urge the Union government to issue notification of the final award of the KWDT-II,” Mr. Patil added.