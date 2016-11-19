Karnataka Higher Education Department to provide training to newly appointed lecturers

For imparting teaching skills, the State Higher Education Department has decided to conduct a month-long training for the newly recruited assistant professors in 10 select universities of the State. Also, decision was taken to release Rs. 9 crore for establishment of a Higher Education Academy at Karnatak University, Dharwad, for preparing training modules, said Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy here on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons after releasing a booklet on 100-days achievements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Rayareddy said the newly appointed 2,160 assistant professors would be trained for 30-45 days in 10 universities of the State.

Candidates selected for the job had obtained post-graduation and doctoral degrees, but knew a little about teaching method. Experienced professors and faculty would provide training to them, he said.

Though there are 412 degree colleges, only 44 colleges in the State have principals. It was decided to give internal promotion to eligible faculty members to fill vacancies, he said.

Bills

A new Bill on uniform academic year and another Bill on regulating activities of private universities would be introduced during the budget session of the legislature next year, he said.

Noting irregularities in construction of buildings and misuse of funds sanctioned by the government, he said, a committee would be set up to nab those involved in siphoning funds. Some universities have inflated bills after construction of hostel and office buildings and paid money to contractors, he said.

The department has conducted a survey of available facilities and faculty members in all 412 government colleges, universities, engineering colleges and polytechnics. A master plan would be prepared to provide facilities in colleges by seeking aid from the World Bank, he said.

The Centre has been urged to rename the Central University in Kalaburagi after Lord Basaveshwara or father of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, he said.

A sum of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for providing laptops for students belonging to BPL families and studying in degree and engineering colleges. About 30,000 students would get laptops by year-end, he said.

Search panel

The State Government has decided to constitute a search committee for identifying eligible candidate for the post of the vice-chancellor of University of Mysore, Mysuru. He said the committee would be constituted in a day or two. Currently, K.S. Rangappa is VC of the university.