Bengaluru

Karnataka HC stays execution of Umesh Reddy

The Karnataka High court on Thursday stayed the execution of Umesh Reddy, who was sentenced to death in a rape and murder case, till the court adjudicates his plea for commuting death penalty to life imprisonment.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B, passed the interim order after preliminary round of hearing of Reddy's petition.

The prison authorities were preparing for the execution of the death sentence, after the Supreme Court on October 3 this year rejected his review plea. The President had rejected his mercy plea way back in 2013.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:35:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Karnataka-HC-stays-execution-of-Umesh-Reddy/article16076679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY