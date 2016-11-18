Kannada meet to focus on contemporary issues

The 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur from December 2 to 4 will focus on contemporary issues of language and land, said Manu Baligar, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP).
Noted writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, who headed the Kannada Development Authority, will chair the meet, at a time when border and river disputes are strongly being debated. Separate sessions will be held on regional imbalance and challenges to development, river water disputes, uniform education policy, Kannada and the new generation, among others.
“While Shantarasa Vedike, main platform of the sammelan, will hold eight sessions, parallel platform named after saint poet Jagannatha Dasa will hold nine sessions,” said Mr. Baligar. As Dr. Baragur Ramachandrappa played a pivotal role in Bandaya and Dalit literary movements, there is a session on that, he said.
Members of the KSP officially invited Dr. Baragur Ramachandrappa on Thursday.
