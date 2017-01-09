Kammanahalli investigation: Police face multiple hurdles

The probe into the alleged sexual harassment in Kammanahalli has come to a standstill as the team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which is analysing the CCTV footage stopped working after a few news television channels portrayed them as the victims of sexual harassment.

The footage aired on Friday showed the team entering Banaswadi police station to examine the CCTV footage.

However, a few channels announced that they, too, had been harassed by men. Since then, the women in the team have not reported to work, said a senior police officer.

“Now we are looking for others who can continue to build digital evidence for the case,” said a senior police officer who is part of the probe.

The police are also trying to convince the woman to give her statement.

“She has requested us to leave her alone. But without her statement, it will be difficult to make a strong case,” said an investigating officer said.

The Banasawadi police have also launched a massive manhunt for Pappu, the sixth accused in the case, who is on the run.

Referring to the recent case of an MNC executive who was allegedly attacked in Banasawadi on January 4, the police said that they have not fond any evidence of the attack. “We have verified the CCTV footage from in and around the area, but we could not get any leads so far,” he added.