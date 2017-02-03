KV principal’s conduct under scrutiny

Bengaluru: Soon after the principal of a city-based CBSE was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a student and later released on bail, the focus is turning on the way he conducted himself.

V.S. Ugrappa, MLC and Chairman, Expert Committee on Prevention of Sexual Violence against Women and Children, visited the school on Friday. He pointed out that school authorities had identified 24 class 12 students, including one boy, who were ‘academically weak’ and conducted a 10-day overnight coaching camp for them in December. “The students were made to stay in the teacher’s quarters, which is in the school campus. They were not able to produce any document or permission to carry out this camp. What right does the principal have to detain students?” Mr. Ugrappa said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has recommended that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) suspend principal Kumar Thakur immediately. Kripa Amar Alva, Chairperson of the Commission, said it would help prevent intimidation of witnesses. She argued that the move would be in the best interest of the victim, who is a minor.

The day after he got bail, Thakur allegedly went to the school on Thursday where he interacted with teachers and students. Later, he went on leave.

Vasudev Sharma, nodal director, ChildLine 1098 who is also the complainant in the case, has written to the investigating officer to approach the magistrate to cancel his bail. “His return to the school has intimidated students and could lead to tampering of evidence,” Mr Sharma said.

But P. Devakumar, Deputy Commissioner, KVS Regional Office, said that the principal had not been suspended.