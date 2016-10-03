KSRTC to reduce buses to Mysuru for Dasara

Come Dasara and there is usually a huge rush towards Mysuru from different south Indian cities and most often the transit point in Bengaluru.

However this time, the KSRTC is planning to scale down the number of special buses by nearly 20 per cent owing to the dip in tourists because of the Cauvery row.

Last year this time, the KSRTC operated around 1,500 buses to different parts of the State.

There were more than 500 buses to Mysuru alone, of which around 150 were special buses that started from Mysuru Road bus-stand. They made around 500 to 600 trips per day, said a senior KSRTC official.

This time, however, the KSRTC is expecting a dip in tourists and have accordingly planned to reduce the number of buses.

“In the event that demand rises, we will resume full-fledged services,” said the official.

K.N. Ramesh, secretary, Bangalore Bus Owners’ Association, said that there are a few commuters since this is the festive season. “Normally, around 200 buses ply to Mysuru during the Dasara, but this time we do not have many passengers,” he said.

