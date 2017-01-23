KIA to be partially closed in Feb.

The Kempegowda International Airport will be partially closed during February as Aero India 2017, the biennial air show, starts as well as for work on runway upgradation at KIA.

According to a statement by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), KIA will remain partially closed from February 8 to 11 to accommodate rehearsals for the air show and also from February 12 to 18 during Aero India.

Partial closure of the runway will continue till April 30 for work on upgradation work which includes adding of rapid exit taxiways. “All airlines have been informed of the schedule and all changes will be available on www.bengaluruairport.com or on Twitter @BLRAirport,” a statement from BIAL said.

The statement added that passengers could report for departures at standard reporting time.