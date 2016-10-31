KGF police observe National Integration Day

The 141st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel was observed as National Integration Day on Monday at the office of KGF police district.
On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah administered an oath to the staff for maintaining harmony and national integrity.
Assistant administrative officer V. Vishwanath, intelligence wing inspector G.K. Madhusudan participated among others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor