KGF police observe National Integration Day

Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah administering an oath to KGF police staff on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah administering an oath to KGF police staff on Monday.  

The 141st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel was observed as National Integration Day on Monday at the office of KGF police district.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah administered an oath to the staff for maintaining harmony and national integrity.

Assistant administrative officer V. Vishwanath, intelligence wing inspector G.K. Madhusudan participated among others.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 9:32:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/KGF-police-observe-National-Integration-Day/article16086081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

