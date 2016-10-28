KEA provisional selection list out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional selection list related to recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government First Grade Colleges in Karnataka on its website http://kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA, in a release, said candidates may file objections, if any, within November 15 before 5.30 p.m. by fax to 080-23461576 or mail keauthority_ka@nic.in or in person at KEA, Malleswaram, Bengaluru-560012.

KEA will conduct document verification on November 9 for management subject of candidates listed in Annexure-G for recruitment as assistant professors. Candidates are informed to attend the document verification with original documents.