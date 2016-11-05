K.R. Market gets a makeover

K.R. Market, one of Bengaluru’s oldest markets, got a much-needed makeover on Saturday, when a group of students and volunteers, with the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, painted the pillars in the basement of the market in Kalasipalyam.

BBMP Mayor G. Padmavathi and Commissioner Manjunath Prasad inaugurated the programme, with the Mayor pitching in to paint one of the pillars.

Joseph Philip, professor of St. Joseph’s Arts and Science College, said that 200 students from St. Joseph’s, along with around 30 volunteers from various NGOs, participated. “We wanted to give the market a fresh look. The volunteers painted the 150 pillars in the basement in a span of three hours,” said Mr. Philip, adding, “we plan to cover the entire area soon.” The BBMP provided permission for painting the walls and arranged for refreshments for all the volunteers.