Jyothi Uday’s family demands strict action

Bengaluru: It took Jyothi Uday — now a manager in Corporation Bank, BBMP branch — almost two years to recover from the attack. Her family has demanded strict action against the culprit.

“The authorities concerned should ensure that such attacks are not repeated,” said Uday Kumar, Jyothi’s husband.

“We had almost forgotten about the incident. We got to know about the arrest in the morning through media reports. It was a hard time for the family to recover from the incident,” said Mr. Kumar. “Initially after the attack, I feared that my wife would not survive, but she is lucky and brave,” he added.

The family had not been intimated by the police about the arrest of the suspect.