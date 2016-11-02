Indifferent civic workforce grounds festival waste management in city

Despite citizens working on the ground to ensure green and eco-friendly celebrations, effective management of festival waste during Deepavali was a failure. Volunteers cite the absence of the BBMP workforce on account of the extended holiday weekend.

The same story was played out during other festivals, including Dasara and in parts even during Ganesh Chaturthi.

N.S. Ramakanth, leading the citizen’s initiative, said that if the ward engineers and other staff from the civic body are absent and don’t cooperate, there is nothing much the volunteers can do. “This has been the case during all recent festivals since most of them were during weekends and came as a long holiday season. Even if volunteers call the officers, most of them are reluctant to work,” he said. Festival waste management was a model perfected in Yelahanka in 2015. It ensured that the additional green waste was handled separately and not mixed with other waste.

The model was expanded across the city this year, but has apparently failed to take off in a majority of wards, with the exception of Dasarahalli and Bommanahalli zones. However, in these zones too, it has been an uphill task due to the absence of civic workers.

Another reason for the repeated failure of festival management is the lack of volunteers and advance planning.

“In many of the core city zones, not even a single citizen-official preparation meeting took place before the festivals. During Ayudha Pooja, too, we got messages on our WhatsApp group from volunteers on specific wards where officials were non-responsive. But no action was taken against these officials,” said Ramprasad, a volunteer.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, conceded that the festival waste management is yet to take off, but said that it was not due to BBMP officials taking leave. “Yes, some officials were on leave. But none of them can leave the headquarters without prior permission and need to be available on call,” he said.

Mr. Ramprasad said that a viable alternative would be advance planning of leave of officials such that some staff is on duty during each festival or create a team of officials who work during festivals by turn. “During festivals, available staff can be deployed only for cleaning up green waste, suspending their regular work of cleaning parks and other public spaces,” he said.