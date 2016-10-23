IT officials question advocate

Income Tax officials as well as Cubbon Park police on Saturday questioned Siddharth H.M., a Bengaluru-based advocate, who was caught entering the Vidhana Soudha premises with nearly Rs. 2 crore in cash in his car on Friday.

Siddharth informed the police that the money was fees from various clients. He was allegedly going to use it for the registration of a flat that he was buying near his office at Chalukya Circle, the police said.

“His statement along with the details of the probe will be submitted to the court for further action,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police.