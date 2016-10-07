ISEC scholars protest daily attendance rule; term it hindrance to field work

Research scholars from the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on Thursday staged a protest, taking umbrage at an email sent by the institute on Wednesday which stated that research scholars drawing fellowship funding will have to mandatorily sign in the attendance register every day.

The e-mail said all students should be present on all working days before 10.15 a.m. But Ph.D students argued that such a move would be a hindrance to their field work.

Many students that The Hindu spoke to said this was the fourth time they were raising their voice against the management since the new Director was appointed in May. They have in the past vehemently opposed attempts by the institute to introduce an attendance system.

“We were asked to submit monthly reports and records, which is fine. But imposing daily attendance system for students is ridiculous as most of the time we are busy with field work and tend to spend time out of campus doing research,” a research scholar said.

Echoing the same sentiment, another student said, “Our guides know everything about our academic programmes and are kept abreast of our day-to-day activities. We are not young students who need to be disciplined.”

In the past, students had protested against an oral instruction allegedly restricting women from men’s hostel and vice versa. “This is nothing but moral policing,” said another student.

Faculty members too said the environment of the 44-year-old institute was changing and there was a need to save the “democratic” space. “What has irked students the most is that everything has been linked to fellowship and this is literally blackmail,” a faculty member pointed out.

M.G. Chandrakanth, Director of ISEC, claimed that the institute had introduced the daily attendance system based on the instructions by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, which provides fellowship to the students to maintain attendance records.

“I will, however, discuss this with the faculty members and ICSSR authorities before taking any further decision. If students have to go for field work, we will give them permission,” he said.