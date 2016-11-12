IIMB summer internship: 60 p.c. placed in 4 days

In a matter of four days, 60 per cent of all participants of the summer placement season conducted for the Postgraduate Programme in Management for 2016-18 of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) were placed.

A release said this year saw theparticipation of 402 students — from IIM in Bengaluru and Vishakhapatnam — for the placement programme held between November 7 and 10.

More than 150 companies arrived to hire students for the summer stint in roles such as management consulting, investment banking, corporate banking, sales and marketing, among others.The e-commerce space, however, saw just 23 offers, from companies such as Amazon (20 offers), Cloudtail (2) and Shopclues (1).