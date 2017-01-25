I-T sleuths search co-op. bank in Bengaluru

Income Tax Department sleuths on Tuesday searched the head office of Vasavi Credit Cooperative Society at Malleswaram.

The cooperative society, formed in 1992, is one of 80 that have not submitted the annual information report to the department, which is a report of all high-value transactions above ₹10 lakh.

Sources said that I-T officials were examining several deposit accounts in the society and were also looking for high-value transactions that have not been reported to the department. Several cooperative banks have come under the scanner for similar reasons.