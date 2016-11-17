Huge turnout from Ballari for their ‘leader’

An overwhelming number of those who attended the Brahmani-Rajeev Reddy wedding on Wednesday were from Ballari, the hometown of G. Janardhan Reddy. Many of them were farmers who had hired cars and buses to make it to their “leader’s” daughter’s marriage.

Mallamma, a farmer from Ballari, said she had come along with others in four taxis on Tuesday. “We know him (Mr. Reddy). We stayed at a friend’s house here the previous night,” she said. “Demonetisation has hit common people like us. Why should it affect these people?” asked Prabhakar Reddy, a farmer from Kadapa.

‘Thank you’

The huge turnout at the event prompted an emotional ‘thank you’ speech from Mr. Reddy as the wedding drew to a close. “I have been made to forget my sufferings for the last five years because of the love I got from people today,” he said.

Reddy invited me for his daughter’s wedding. I'm here to wish them. We don’t play politics in marriages.

G. Parameshwara, Home Minister

What is wrong in attending a wedding?

U.T. Khader, Food and Civil Supplies Minister

Reddy attended my son’s wedding. What is wrong if I attended his daughter’s wedding?

Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly