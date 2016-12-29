Holiday destinations perking up as year ends

BENGALURU: New Year’s eve on a Saturday and New Year on a Sunday; this year-end is spelling good news not just for those bitten by wanderlust but also the tourism industry. After experiencing a brief lull in recent months, popular destinations are seeing a revival of sorts.

Though industry sources admit that bookings are not as high as most year-ends despite this being a weekend, the popular destinations are almost booked.

M. Ravi, founder member of the Karnataka Tourism Forum, said not many rooms are available in Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Kabini and Mysuru. Resorts on the outskirts of Bengaluru too are full.

In fact, homestays in Kodagu are ‘completely booked’, said Navin Poonacha from the Coorg Homestay Association, adding that this is not the case only with the 400 registered homestays, but also the unregistered ones. A majority of the visitors are from Bengaluru, followed by Mysuru, Mangaluru and north Karnataka. “Surprisingly, we have not got any enquiries from Chennai and north India this time,” he added.

Properties of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which were seeing dismal occupancy rates after the Cauvery water dispute broke out, will be packed. “From December 25 until 31, almost all our properties are full. Things have improved after December 15. For the first time this year, we have introduced programmes for the New Year, including a special menu and programmes. In Mysuru, we have organised a party,” said Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC.

Bengaluru too is drawing a lot of interest. According to a survey, the city figures among the top 10 domestic destinations in year-end searches.

Fewer international tourists

“However, rooms are available in Goa. This is probably because the number of Russian charters have gone down. In fact, the number of international tourists coming to south India, including Karnataka, has come down for a variety of reasons, including the value of the Euro going down and demonetisation,” Mr. Ravi added.

Outbound travellers are opting for Australia and New Zealand to usher in the New Year earlier than the others. Watching the fireworks display at the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge is a must for Indian travellers, said Karan Anand, Head, relationships, Cox & Kings. He added that Maldives and Sri Lanka are the other popular options.

Keen to avoid the crowd

However, some travellers plan to end their year-end getaway just before the parties begin. “My wife and I decided to go to Gokarna this year. However, we did not want to stay in Gokarna around New Year's eve, as it would get crowded," said Raghu. M, a software engineer.