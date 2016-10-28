High Court highlights need for awareness on fundamental duties

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked the Union government whether it was possible to issue directions to television channels under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 for telecasting programmes to educate people on the 11 fundamental duties.

The court also wanted to know whether a similar direction could be issued to newspapers through the Press Council of India Act so that both television channels and newspapers create awareness in a focused manner as majority of the society is unaware of the fundamental duties, which were inserted in the Constitution in 1977.

Even lawyers with seven-year experience, who recently appeared for the written examination for posts of civil judges, were unable to recollect all fundamental duties.

Justice A.N. Venugopala Gowda made these observations during the hearing of a petition filed by a film producer seeking censorship even for television programmes. When the government can issue directions to cinema theatres to show messages of public importance before commencing a film and during the interval, why can’t similar directions be issued to television channels, the court asked.

However, Additional Solicitor General (High Court of Karnataka) Prabhuling K. Navadgi told the court that the government, under the Cable Networks Act, monitors programmes telecast on private channels and takes action based on complaints or suo motu if the contents violate stipulated norms. Otherwise, the policy of the Government of India is to not issue any particular direction to media houses, print or electronic, but allow them to have self-regulations.

The court adjourned further hearing till October 28 asking Mr. Navadgi and other members of the Bar to deliberate on evolving a mechanism to create awareness on fundamental duties.