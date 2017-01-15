Hesaraghatta murder: Suspect in police custody for four days

Bengaluru: The Soladevanahalli police have taken Rajesh Gowda into four days’ custody to reconstruct the murder of Amith Keshavmurthy, a city-based advocate, in Hesaraghatta on Friday. Rajesh, a realtor, claimed to killing Amith after seeing him with his wife Shruthi (32).

Rajesh claimed to have fired at Amith at point blank range for ruining his marriage despite repeatedly being told to keep away from Shruthi, a panchayat development officer at Gollahalli gram panchayat. Shruthi and Rajesh were married for 10 years and had two children.

Soon after the attack, Shruthi drove Amith, who was bleeding profusely, to a nearby private hospital. She was later found dead in a lodge and is suspected to have killed herself.

Initially, Rajesh and his 78-year-old father Gopalakrishna had confused the police. Both claimed to have shot Amith. But after a detailed probe and questioning their driver, the police zeroed in on Rajesh. The police have made the driver a witness and remanded Gopalakrishna on the charge of abetting crime (Section 34 of IPC ), a senior police officer said.

The police added that Rajesh decided to keep track of Shruthi, installing a GPS in her car, as she had not heeded his warnings to end her alleged relationship with Amith.

On Friday, Rajesh called Shruthi to know her whereabouts. Shruthi allegedly told him that she was in an official meeting. However, the GPS indicated that she was on Tumakuru Road. Rajesh and Gopalakrishna tracked down her car and found her with Amith.

The police handed over Amith’s body to his relatives after the post-mortem.