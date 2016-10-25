Bengaluru

Heart covers 35 km in 32 minutes

In yet another successful 'Green Corridor' operation, the Bangalore Traffic Police on Monday arranged for a live organ to be transported between BGS Global Hospital in Uttarahalli and Narayana Health City in Bommasandra.

The 35-kilometre journey, which usually takes around 50 minutes at night, was completed within 32 minutes.

The donor, who is from the city, met with a road accident on October 12 and was declared brain dead before being brought to BGS hospital for the organ donation process. She had also registered her kidney and liver for donation.

The recipient is a 45-year-old businessman from Kolkata who had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy for two years.

The team of doctors who performed the transplant includes Dr. Julius Punnen, Dr. Ravi Shankar Shetty, Dr. Bhagirath Raghuraman, Dr. Anil Kumar and Dr. Ravi Nayak from Narayana Health City while Dr. Ravi Shetty from BGS Global Hospital performed the heart retrieving surgery.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 6:55:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Heart-covers-35-km-in-32-minutes/article16080723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY