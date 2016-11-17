Hashish oil seized from courier company

The NCB zonal unit of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana seized 1.9 kg of hashish oil on November 10 from a courier company here. The consignment was concealed inside 10 boxes of 500 grams of branded tea.

The market price of the drug is about Rs. 10 lakh. The consignment was supposed to be shipped to Maldives, but the courier company felt that there was something not quite right with the shipment, and alerted the police.

Their suspicions proved to be correct.

Upon further investigation, the NCB team tracked the consignment to its owner, a 28-year-old foreigner who was living in Bengaluru.