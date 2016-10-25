Habitual offender held on murder charge

The Jnanabharathi police have arrested a 30-year- old habitual offender who killed a 60-year-old security guard of Male Mahadeshwara temple in Nagarabhavi to steal the donation box on October 5.

The arrested has been identified Kumar, a resident of Kalasipalya and native of Ramanagaram. According to police, Kumar had multiple criminal cases against him and was convicted in two theft cases. He has been named as accused in more than 40 cases of stealing donation boxes in and around the State.

On October 5 Raju Gowda was guarding the temple when Kumar gained entry into the premises to steal the hundi (donation box). Gowda attempted to resist but Kumar overpowered him and bludgeoned him to death before fleeing with the donation box.

The Jnanabharathi police had detained over 50 persons for questioning and eventually found out that Kumar was the man behind the killing. He has bee sent to judicial custody.