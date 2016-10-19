HC tells State: Give job to Malleswaram blast victim

Bengaluru: In an order that can be a solace of sorts to 20-year-old Leesha, who had suffered serious injuries in the bomb blast near the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Malleshwaram in 2013, the Karnataka High Court directed the State to provide a suitable job to her on compassionate grounds within three months.

Justice A.S. Bopanna issued the direction while disposing a petition filed by Ms. Leesha, who had sought damages of over Rs. one crore from the State for failing it its duty to protect citizens, reimbursement of medical bills and a job under the disability quota as she cannot stand on her feet despite multiple surgeries.

The court asked the State to consider her representation for payment of medical expenses while observing that, but for the blast, she would have pursued a professional course. She was on her way to a coaching class for the common entrance test when the blast occurred on April 14, 2013.

Authorities so far have paid Rs. 3 lakh as compensation besides reimbursing medical bills amounting to Rs. 9.47 lakh.

However, the court said that it cannot award damages while observing that issuance of such an order, if passed in a writ petition by ‘blindly’ accepting the allegation that ‘there was an intelligence failure on the part of the State and impute negligence’ only because the blast occurred in the heart of the city, will lead to dangerous consequences for the State and a wrong precedent will be set.

Meanwhile, the court observed that provisions for payment of compensation made in the schemes related to terror attack are ‘too inadequate’ while suggesting that the State and Union governments formulate a proper policy to compensate victims of terrorism based on similar provisions made in other parts of world, particularly the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act and The Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, 2012 formulated under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Act, 1995 in the United Kingdom.