HC raises query on plea against Ramachandrapura Mutt seer

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday sought information on how soon the Chief Secretary could decide on a representation seeking removal of Raghaveshwara Bharati seer of Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice K. Somashekar questioned the government counsel during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Edurkala Eshwara Bhat and five other devotees of the mutt.
The petitioner had sought directions to remove the seer, a probe into the financial irregularities of the mutt, and appointment of a committee to select a new seer.
Chief Justice Mukherjee orally expressed his “shock” and concern about the conduct of the seer when the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that though a sessions court had discharged the seer from the rape case, it had observed that the “acts of sex” between the complainant, who had levelled rape charges, and the seer “did not amount to rape at all, but ill-intimacy.” Hence, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the sessions court had recorded the finding that there was a “sexual relationship” between the seer and the complainant, while pointing out that a person of such character cannot continue as the head of the mutt.
While orally observing that the seer may have to be removed if there is such a finding against him, the Chief Justice asked the government counsel to get instruction from the Chief Secretary on the time needed to dispose of the petitioners’ representation, which was submitted on the court’s April order.
