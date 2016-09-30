HC notice to Union, State govt.

Two agriculturists from Mandya district on Thursday moved the High Court of Karnataka questioning the constitutional validity of a provision of the Inter-State Water Disputes (ISWD) Act, 1956, that declares the decision of the water disputes tribunal equivalent to a order passed by the Supreme Court.

Justice A.S. Bopanna ordered issue of notices to the Union and State governments while adjourning further hearing. The petitioners, Nagaraju, a farmer from Mandya, and B. Shivalingaiah, former chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, sought direction from the High Court to declare Section 6(2) unconstitutional for it being against the scheme of the Constitution.

Pointing out that Section 6(2), which treats the decision of the water disputes tribunal as final by making it’s order or decree equivalent to that of the Supreme Court, has taken away the power of the High Court and the Supreme Court to review the orders of tribunals, the petitioners contended that the amended provision elevated the water disputes tribunal to the status of Supreme Court.

One of the petitioner, while pointing out that Section 6(2) was introduced in the Act when DMK was a constituent of the Union government, claimed that it appears that the DMK wanted to relieve the Supreme Court, which had ordered for constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, of such power indirectly.