HC dismisses plea on election of Malavalli MLA

The High Court of Karnataka on Saturday dismissed a petition that questioned the election of P.M. Narendraswamy of the Congress to the State Legislative Assembly from Malavalli constituency in 2013.

Justice L. Narayana Swamy passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by K. Annadani, who had contested from Janata Dal (Secular) and lost by a margin of around 500 votes.

The petitioner had claimed that Mr. Narendraswamy was not a member of the Indian National Congress when he had filed nomination papers, besides questioning the correctness of the counting of votes.

The court termed that the petitioner had failed to establish his contentions.