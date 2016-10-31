HAL, IISc. to start skills centre

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Indian Institute of Science have tied up to start HAL-IISc. Skill Development Centre at the IISc. new campus at Challakere in Chitradurga district. HAL is financing the infrastructure.
The model facility will offer skill development programmes to local beneficiaries, said IISc. Director C. Anurag Kumar. The centre is to be built in 24 months and training activities are planned from March 2019.
“This will go a long way in honing the skills of youth and providing them with opportunities at various levels in line with the government’s Skill India initiative,” HAL CMD T. Suvarna Raju said.
IISc. said it has initiated many activities on the campus including a climate research lab and a centre for bioenergy-based low-carbon technologies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor