HAL, IISc. to start skills centre

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Indian Institute of Science have tied up to start HAL-IISc. Skill Development Centre at the IISc. new campus at Challakere in Chitradurga district. HAL is financing the infrastructure.

The model facility will offer skill development programmes to local beneficiaries, said IISc. Director C. Anurag Kumar. The centre is to be built in 24 months and training activities are planned from March 2019.

“This will go a long way in honing the skills of youth and providing them with opportunities at various levels in line with the government’s Skill India initiative,” HAL CMD T. Suvarna Raju said.

IISc. said it has initiated many activities on the campus including a climate research lab and a centre for bioenergy-based low-carbon technologies.