Bengaluru

Gurdwara secretary booked for uploading ‘obscene pictures’

The general secretary of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara is in the dock for allegedly uploading ‘obscene pictures’ on WhatsApp. The Halasuru police have registered a case against K.D. Singh Pawar under the Information Technology Act.

Harminder Singh, who is part of the WhatsApp group — which is the “official” group for the sabha — said that the “entire group and community was put to shame” due to the pictures posted by Mr. Pawar.

He had posted pictures of carrots that resembled male and female genitalia.



Refuting the allegation, Mr. Pawar said he had “uploaded pictures by mistake” and had apologised to the group immediately.

