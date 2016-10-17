Greater regulation of pvt. varsities sought

The State government has decided to amend the law for greater regulation of and control over private universities established in Karnataka. Sources said an expert committee headed by former Goa University Vice-Chancellor B.S. Sonde has been told to examine the laws pertaining to the establishment and running of these private universities and suggest suitable amendments.

The State has 11 private universities. However, permission has been given to 22 through separate private university Acts; 11 are yet to be established. “Many of these were approved by the Assembly without deliberation. We need to ensure that clauses are introduced to improve transparency and functioning of the universities,” an official of the Higher Education Department said.

The committee would suggest amendments to each Act, which would have to be approved by the legislature in the winter session.

Additional Chief Secretary Bharath Lal Meena said that the aim is to improve efficiency and transparency. He said that changes would include detailed criteria for appointing a Vice Chancellor for private varsities on the lines of those for State-run varsities. Efforts will be made to enhance admission for domicile students in Karnataka from 25 per cent to 40 per cent in all private varsities. “The changes will be incorporated in the Act for each university to bring about uniformity,” he added.

Another official said that one amendment aims to ensure that a private university takes approval from the State government before starting new courses or enhancing intake. Other measures include disclosing the curriculum followed by the varsity and an inspection by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.