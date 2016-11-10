Government move riles some Congress leaders too

As the government prepares to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, though on a low key on Thursday, there appears to be no consensus within the rank and file of the Congress on how much it has indeed benefited the party and its image.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which stood behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Cauvery crisis, too has been criticising the government on the Tipu Jayanti issue.

While not convinced of the need to celebrate it, some party leaders and even Ministers have expressed support because they do not want to be seen as “anti-Muslim” in the public eye. Moreover, leaders do not want to rub the Chief Minister the wrong way.

Minister for Planning and Statistics, and Science and Technology, M.R. Seetharam, who is also Kodagu district in-charge, defended the decision of the government, but said the celebrations will be low key to “respect the sentiments of communities that feel aggrieved by his actions.”

“The government cannot stop celebrations because some people are opposed to it. We live in a democracy. Just as we have space for opposition, we have space for acceptance too,” he said.

A few leaders, who spoke to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, said: “Tipu Jayanti celebrations will cost the party dear in the coming days. A large sections of Kodava people as well as Christians are opposing it.” The celebrations could prove “politically disastrous” for the party in the coming polls, a senior leader said.

A senior KPCC member said Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig and former Minister Qamarul Islam piloted the idea last year and it was immediately accepted by the Chief Minister “without wider debate”. Now, the government is forced to continue it, the leader said.

A leader from Mangaluru said the government is wasting public money. “Instead, let the government organise seminars, workshops and create awareness about Tipu’s contributions to the State,” he said.

To give “secular touch” to the celebrations, the government shifted the responsibility of holding the programme from the Minority Welfare Department to the Kannada and Culture Department, which is seen as a wise move.

Meanwhile, JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “What is the need for the government to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, while the State is reeling under drought and farmers have lost crops worth Rs. 45,000-crore?”. Instead of addressing the issues related to farmers, Congress is creating controversies, he said.