Bengaluru

Government considers hiring new counsel

With senior counsel Fali S. Nariman desisting from arguing the Cauvery dispute case before the Supreme Court in the event of the State disobeying the court’s order, the State government is considering hiring a new counsel to represent it in the next hearing on October 6.

Names discussed

Sources in the Congress said the names of senior counsel of the Supreme Court such as Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, Harish Salve, Prashant Bhushan, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were being discussed at the government level.

Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra are expected to take a final decision after the State legislature session on Monday, sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY