Government considers hiring new counsel

With senior counsel Fali S. Nariman desisting from arguing the Cauvery dispute case before the Supreme Court in the event of the State disobeying the court’s order, the State government is considering hiring a new counsel to represent it in the next hearing on October 6.

Names discussed

Sources in the Congress said the names of senior counsel of the Supreme Court such as Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, Harish Salve, Prashant Bhushan, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were being discussed at the government level.

Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra are expected to take a final decision after the State legislature session on Monday, sources said.