Bengaluru

Gayana Samaj inaugurates refurbished building

Gayana Samaj on K.R. Road, the 111 year-old heritage sabha that is part of the cultural history of Bengaluru, inaugurated its new refurbished building on Sunday.

“Tejaswini Ananthkumar of Adamya Chetana and Veena Maestro of Mysuru Prof. R. Vishweshwaran jointly inaugurated the new building,” said Dr. M.R.V. Prasad, president, Gayana Samaj. The Samaj was renovated in eight months at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore.

“In eight months, we renovated the old building on K.R. Road, which was constructed in 1962, with the help of Union and State governments’ funds, public donations and internal resources. The new premises boasts an upgraded 600-seat auditorium with improved acoustics,” said Mr. Prasad.

“In recent years, many artistes and fans have been demanding an upgrade of the auditorium, owing to its heritage stature. So we retained the outer structure and brought out the best audio and seating and set up extra space for musical events,” added Mr. Prasad.

