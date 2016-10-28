Gang that chopped off man’s hand to rob gold ring held

The Basaveshwaranagar police have arrested a gang of five that specialised in road robberies and known for its brutality. The five men — all in their 20s — are allegedly associates of Slum Bharath, a history-sheeter from Rajagopalnagar, and are named in 19 criminal cases.

The police also recovered valuables worth Rs. 10 lakh from the accused.

The gang operated on deserted roads in the city, and used to target bikers and pedestrians. According to investigators, in one recent case, the members allegedly chopped off a man’s hand to rob his gold ring.

The accused had confronted the victim near Doddaballapur while he was on his way home from work and demanded that he part with the ring. Though the victim tried to remove it, it did not come out. Enraged, the accused chopped off his hand and made away with the gold ring, which would have fetched them a few thousand rupees.

The police have also arrested Vishwanath, a pawnbroker from Laggere who would fence the stolen goods for the accused. All six, including the pawnbroker, have been remanded in police custody.