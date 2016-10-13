Gang stabs man to death in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man was stabbed by an armed gang in Devamachohalli village on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Naveen Kumar, was playing volleyball at a playground in the area when, around 5.30 p.m., a gang of 10-12 people on bikes arrived, stabbed him and fled.

No altercation

“According to eyewitnesses, there was no altercation. The gang members arrived on the spot, stabbed the victim and rode away on their bikes. The killing is suspected to be motivated by a personal rivalry,” a source in the police has said.

The Taverekere police have registered a case and are investigating.