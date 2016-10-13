Bengaluru

Gang stabs man to death in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man was stabbed by an armed gang in Devamachohalli village on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Naveen Kumar, was playing volleyball at a playground in the area when, around 5.30 p.m., a gang of 10-12 people on bikes arrived, stabbed him and fled.

No altercation

“According to eyewitnesses, there was no altercation. The gang members arrived on the spot, stabbed the victim and rode away on their bikes. The killing is suspected to be motivated by a personal rivalry,” a source in the police has said.

The Taverekere police have registered a case and are investigating.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY