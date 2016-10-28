Gang of four held for selling drugs

The HAL police have arrested a gang of four including a woman who were selling heroine to their clients in the city. The police have recovered 335 grams of cocaine made into hundreds of small packets each containing 5 to 10 mg worth Rs. 10 lakh from them.

The accused - Murshid, (32), Bablu Sheikh, (35), Mubarak Saha, (40) and Muneera Sheikh, (35) - are from West Bengal and they used to purchase the drugs from their contact in Kolkata.

HAL Police Inspector Sadiq Pasha and team, based on a tip-off, zeroed in on the gang and nabbed them red handed. The accused would sell packets ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 and were in the business for quite sometime. Customers were students and professionals working in many MNCs.

This is the second such drug racket busted by the city police. On Wednesday the Basavanagudi police had arrested Abdul Rahman (31) and Barkath (22) from Shivajinagar and recovered 460 grams of amphetamine drug worth Rs. 7 lakh from them.

The accused confessed that they had procured the drugs from a contact in Shivaji Nagar and sold them to customers from IT companies and students in Basavanagudi.

The Basavanagudi police are now on the hunt for a person from Shivaji Nagar who sourced amphetamine to the duo on commission basis.