Future uncertain for Tanvir Sait

The Congress appears divided on whether or not Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait, facing allegation of watching “objectionable” pictures of women on his cellphone during Tipu Jayanti celebrations, should step down from the Cabinet.

‘Unintentional’

A section of the Congress has defended Mr. Sait, saying that he was only browsing what had landed in his phone in a WhatsApp group and it was “unintentional”. A senior Congress leader argued it was not comparable to the episode of BJP legislators who, in 2012, were watching a porn clip in the Assembly.

Moreover, they said it was “not wise” on the part of the leadership to drop Mr. Sait from the Cabinet as byelections to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency in Mysuru district were just a few months away. Mr. Sait hails from this district, and senior leader V. Srinivas Prasad, who recently quit the Congress, could tilt balance in Nanjangud.

However, others argue that not sacking him from the Ministry could prove costly at this point of time. Those who argue that he should step down said the incident had embarrassed the party just ahead of the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (November 19). They added that it was particularly unfortunately that it happened during Tipu Jayanti celebrations around which the opposition BJP had created a controversy. With the legislature session in Belagavi starting on November 21, this issue is expected to be raised by the Opposition and embarrass the government further.

Discussions today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to hold discussions on the issue with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G. Parameshwara and working president Dinesh Gundu Rao on the issue on Sunday. Mr. Sait is expected to call on the Chief Minister on Sunday to provide his explanation.

In Hubballi, Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons on Saturday that he would not like to defend anyone in the case. “I have sought an explanation from him and on getting it, it will be verified and further inquired into. Subsequently, based on the findings, action will be taken. If Mr. Sait has erred, action will be definitely taken. But action will not be taken against a person who has not committed a mistake. We will see what the report says.”