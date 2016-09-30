Funds raised to provide lawyers

Elders’ Helpline has raised funds to help underprivileged senior citizens afford competent lawyers to fight their cases in the court.

The helpline’s toll-free number ‘1090’ and 080-22943226, run by the police along with the Nightingales Medical Trust, has got 15, 932 calls from senior citizens across the city between April 2015 and March 2016. Of this, 188 are complaints on harassment, 42 of cheating by relatives, and 14 of cheating by private agencies.

“Most often, cases pertaining to cheating of the elderly by finance firms are taken to court. However, the senior citizens, who are below poverty line, find it hard to fight the case as they cannot afford a lawyer,” said Radha S. Murthy, managing trustee of Nightingales Medical Trust. Subsequently, senior citizens are forced to borrow or pledge whatever they have with moneylenders to pay advocates. “We have formed a fund, through donations. Around 12 advocates have assured their services at a subsidised rate,” said Shiv Kumar, advocate and convener, Elders’ Helpline.

Besides, he felt there is an urgent need to have a separate commission for senior citizens. Advocate Siji Malayil said the legal fraternity had a social responsibility to help those in need. “It is a good move. This will be a balm to their wounds,” he said.